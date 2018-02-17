LC native buys over 200 tickets for community to see Black Panther

Theaters around the country, including right here in Lake Charles, are selling out for the movie Black Panther.

But for many in the community, they got a chance to see the movie for free. It was all thanks to one Lake Charles native.

Marrion Borden was so excited, he showed everyone his Black Panther action figures on his mom's phone and even dressed up for the special occasion.

"I'm a fan of Black Panther," said Borden.

But Borden and tons of other kids in the community were able to see the movie for free, thanks to James Benton.

"This is my hometown, and I remember when I was a young man or a little boy there were a lot of people in the community that did things to inspire us so when I got older I said I wanted to do the same thing," said Benton.

So thanks to Benton and help from his friends, 230 people were able to see Black Panther for free.

"The blessing is way more than what I paid," said Benton. "It's what I'm going to get just from seeing kids' smiles on their faces."

