No. 24 McNeese splits results on day one of Southern Miss Black and Gold Invitational

McNeese softball came from behind to defeat Mississippi Valley State 12-6 in the nightcap here Friday to finish day one of the Southern Miss Invitational with a 1-1 record. The Cowgirls opened tournament play with a 7-1 loss to 11th ranked Baylor.



McNeese (5-2) will face 9th ranked Alabama at at 1 p.m. Saturday and Southern Miss at 10 a.m. Sunday morning to conclude tournament action.



McNeese scored the first run of the game but gave up five runs over the next two innings to trail the Devilettes 5-1. The Cowgirls would outscore Miss. Valley State 11-1 over the next five innings including four runs in the third to tie the game. Two of the four Cowgirl runs came off a two RBI home run by Brenique Wright, her second home run of the day.



Toni Perrin scored the go ahead run in the fourth on a wild pitch for a 6-5 McNeese lead. The lead would last long as the Devilettes would tie the game at six apiece with a run in the bottom of the innings.



McNeese scored three runs on two Miss. Valley errors in the fifth to take a 9-6 lead. The Cowgirls scored two more runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to improve to 5-2 on the year.



The Cowgirls picked up a total of 12 hits including four extra base hits. Senior Justyce McClain went 3 for 3, scored three runs with one RBI and two walks. Taylor Edwards was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Wright was 2 for 4 with two RBI and scored two runs. Wright’s other hit besides her home run in the third inning was a leadoff triple in the seventh inning.



Freshman Amber Coons picked up her first collegiate victory in relief of freshman starter Ashley Koncir. Coons gave up one unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts and one walk.



The Lady Bears (4-0), serving as the visitors opened the game with single runs in the first and second to take an early 2-0 lead. An RBI single by Shelby Friudenberg scored the Bears’ first run of the game. Following Taylor Ellis’ single up the middle in the second inning, Caitlin Charlton tripled to right center for a 2-0 Baylor lead.



The Cowgirls’ only run of the came in the second inning off a solo home run by Brenique Wright. The home run is Wright’s second of the season.



Following a scoreless third inning, Baylor tacked on three more runs in the fourth to extends its lead to 5-1. The first two runs of the innings scored on a two RBI double by Ellis before a fielder’s choice by Jessie Scroggins scored the other run.



Baylor capped off their scoring with two more runs in the seventh on RBI doubles by Friudenberg and Maddison Kettler.



Baylor collected 11 hits including four extra base hits while the Cowgirls picked up four hits and one extra base hit coming off Wright’s home run. Also picking up hits for the Cowgirls was McClain, Piancastelli and Drew all collecting singles.



Freshman Caroline Settle (3-1) suffered her first loss of the season after giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits, five walks and two strikeouts in six innings. Sophomore Alexsandra Flores pitched one inning in relief and gave up one hit with one strikeout.



Gia Rodoni improved to 2-0 in the year with the complete game victory. She gave up four hits, on earned run, eight strikeouts and walked two.

