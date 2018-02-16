Black History Month: The Beacos

KPLC's Black History Month profiles continue with a couple who knew how to let the good times roll.

When Bernard Beaco married his wife Dolores in 1955, he never imagined that their move to Lake Charles would be long term.

But as the years went by they made an impact, one that can be felt especially during Mardi Gras season.

"We did everything together.," said Bernard. "We were a twosome."

If you saw Bernard Beaco, Dolores was usually right by his side.

Especially during Mardi Gras.

Bernard's wall is filled with their Mardi Gras pictures. Every unique outfit they wore together was stitched by Dolores, and worn to their krewe's annual ball.

"Classique," said Bernard. "Krewe of class."

Bernard founded Krewe de Classique back in 1987 when there weren't many black Mardi Gras krewes around.

"We put notice in the newspaper that we were having a meeting three times," he said. "The first two times almost nobody showed up."

But the third time was a charm, with 25 people coming to the meeting, and the start of the now 31-year-old krewe.

"My pre-Lake Charles Mardi Gras life was almost non-existent," said Bernard.

For a New Orleans boy who grew up watching the parades, starting a krewe was something he'd never imagined.

And while the costumes, balls, and parades might be the best memories of Mardi Gras for others, for Bernard those memories are the best with his love Dolores.

"We accomplished what we had come here for which was to settle here and have a good life, and I think we had a pretty good life," he said.

This Mardi Gras season was Bernard's first celebrating it without Dolores. Dolores passed away two months ago, but he still plans to be involved and bring new ideas for the Lake Charles Mardi Gras season.

