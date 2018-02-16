Black History Month: The Beacos - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Black History Month: The Beacos

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

KPLC's Black History Month profiles continue with a couple who knew how to let the good times roll. 

When Bernard Beaco married his wife Dolores in 1955, he never imagined that their move to Lake Charles would be long term.

But as the years went by they made an impact, one that can be felt especially during Mardi Gras season. 

 "We did everything together.," said Bernard. "We were a twosome."

If you saw Bernard Beaco, Dolores was usually right by his side. 

Especially during Mardi Gras.  

Bernard's wall is filled with their Mardi Gras pictures. Every unique outfit they wore together was stitched by Dolores, and worn to their krewe's annual ball. 

"Classique," said Bernard. "Krewe of class." 

Bernard founded Krewe de Classique back in 1987 when there weren't many black Mardi Gras krewes around. 

"We put notice in the newspaper that we were having a meeting three times," he said. "The first two times almost nobody showed up."

But the third time was a charm, with 25 people coming to the meeting, and the start of the now 31-year-old krewe. 

"My pre-Lake Charles Mardi Gras life was almost non-existent," said Bernard. 

For a New Orleans boy who grew up watching the parades, starting a krewe was something he'd never imagined.

And while the costumes, balls, and parades might be the best memories of Mardi Gras for others, for Bernard those memories are the best with his love Dolores. 

"We accomplished what we had come here for which was to settle here and have a good life, and I think we had a pretty good life," he said. 

This Mardi Gras season was Bernard's first celebrating it without Dolores. Dolores passed away two months ago, but he still plans to be involved and bring new ideas for the Lake Charles Mardi Gras season. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly