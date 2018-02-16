Man wanted for failure to appear in court in Abbeville

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is searching for a subject for failure to appear in court.

Jermaine Devon Guidry, 24, was sentenced for two counts of assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated assault with a firearm, and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felony. Officials say that he may drive two vehicles; a 2008 Black Nissan Altima and a 2009 Silver Pontiac. The suspect has been entered into NCIC.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Guidry is asked to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-893-0871 or Criminal Investigations Divisions at 337-898-4403.

