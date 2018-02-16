Boil advisory lifted for some areas of DeRidder

A boil advisory affecting some customers in DeRidder has been lifted.

Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish announced the advisory has been lifted for those who live on 5689 and 5657 La. 171 and the West side of La. 171, from address 5590 La. 171 to the corner of Lee Eason Rd.

Call WWD3 of Beaureguard Parish at 337-725-3000 if in need of further information.

