CONSIDER THIS: St. Jude's

KPLC has a new partnership! Over the next few months, you’ll be hearing about the St. Jude’s Dream Home project.

This will be its first year in Southwest Louisiana, and it’ll be a chance for some lucky person to win a brand-new home.

Joining in with St. Jude’s was an easy decision, they are leading the way the world understands and treats childhood cancer. St. Jude’s has treated children from all 50 states and around the world, including some from right here at home. And they freely share the breakthroughs they make, so doctors and scientists around the world can use that knowledge to save even more children.

St Jude’s says they won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. That’s a pretty easy thing to support. We look forward to telling you more about the Dream Home project and how you too can help St. Jude’s defeat childhood cancer.

