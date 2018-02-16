You ready for some Crawfish? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

You ready for some Crawfish?

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES

Crawfish Stop
3437 Country Club Rd. 477-7557
3 pounds $21.00 / 5 pounds $35.00

Country Club Crawfish
2410 Country Club Rd. 478-8480
$5.99 per pound / $5.59 per pound for 10 pounds or more

Green Shack
1021 E. McNeese St. 480-1986
$6.75 per pound / $6.50 per pound 5-9 pounds / $6.25 per pound 10 pounds or more

Heinen’s Crawfish Boil n’ Go
823 University Drive 478-4997
$5.99 per pound

Honey B. Ham
506 E. Prien Lake Rd. 477-8335
$6.75 per pound to go / $6.50 per pound to go 10 pounds and up / dine in 3 pounds $24.00 / dine in 5 pounds $40.00

JT’s Crawfish
2908 Lake St. 478-1964
$5.99 per pound 

Mac’s Deli
4015 Broad St. 436-5502
$6.50 per pound

Mr. Bill’s Seafood Express
500 E. McNeese St. 477-9746
$5.99 per pound cash / $6.60 per pound with card

Seafood Palace
2218 Enterprise Blvd. 433-9293
$27.99 for 4 pounds / $6.95 per additional pound

Steamboat Bill’s
1004 N. Lakeshore Drive 494-1070
$6.99 per pound

Steamboat Bill’s
732 S. MLK Hwy. 494-1700
$6.99 per pound

Pousson’s
5920 Common St. 477-1075
$5.99 per pound cash / $6.50 per pound with card

Zydeco Crawfish
5400 Gerstner Memorial Blvd. 479-2295
$6.50 per pound 

SULPHUR

Boiling Point
1730 Beglis Pkwy. 625-9282
$5.99 per pound to go / dine in 3 pounds $19.95 / dine in 5 pounds $31.95

Cody’s Crawfish Shop
500 Cypress St. 527-0111
$6.59 per pound to go / $6.29 per pound if you order 20 pounds or more

Hollier’s Cajun Kitchen
1709 Ruth St. 527-0061
$6.49 per pound to go / dine in 3 pounds $19.95 / dine in 5 pounds $32.95

Hollier’s Cajun Diner
303 S. Cities Service Hwy. 533-2234
$6.49 per pound to go / dine in 3 pounds $19.95 / dine in 5 pounds $32.95

Lebleu’s Landing
202 Henning Drive 528-6900
$6.49 per pound to go / dine in 3 pounds $19.95 / dine in 5 pounds $32.95

Richard’s
2250 E. Napoleon St. 625-8474
$6.99 per pound to go / dine in 3 pounds $19.95 / dine in 5 pounds $32.95

Sausage Link
2400 E. Napoleon St. 625-2030
$6.49 per pound to go / dine in 3 pounds $19.95 / dine in 5 pounds $32.95

WESTLAKE

Crawfish-2-Go
2002 Samson St. 564-3830
$6.49 per pound to go / $6.29 per pound if you order 10 pounds or more

Fatboyz Kitchen Table
909 Mulberry St. 564-3901
$6.50 per pound to go / $6.25 per pound to go 10 pounds or more / 3 pounds $19.50 / 5 pounds $32.50
 

