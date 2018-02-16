You ready for some Crawfish?

LAKE CHARLES

Crawfish Stop

3437 Country Club Rd. 477-7557

3 pounds $21.00 / 5 pounds $35.00



Country Club Crawfish

2410 Country Club Rd. 478-8480

$5.99 per pound / $5.59 per pound for 10 pounds or more

Green Shack

1021 E. McNeese St. 480-1986

$6.75 per pound / $6.50 per pound 5-9 pounds / $6.25 per pound 10 pounds or more



Heinen’s Crawfish Boil n’ Go

823 University Drive 478-4997

$5.99 per pound



Honey B. Ham

506 E. Prien Lake Rd. 477-8335

$6.75 per pound to go / $6.50 per pound to go 10 pounds and up / dine in 3 pounds $24.00 / dine in 5 pounds $40.00

JT’s Crawfish

2908 Lake St. 478-1964

$5.99 per pound

Mac’s Deli

4015 Broad St. 436-5502

$6.50 per pound

Mr. Bill’s Seafood Express

500 E. McNeese St. 477-9746

$5.99 per pound cash / $6.60 per pound with card

Seafood Palace

2218 Enterprise Blvd. 433-9293

$27.99 for 4 pounds / $6.95 per additional pound

Steamboat Bill’s

1004 N. Lakeshore Drive 494-1070

$6.99 per pound

Steamboat Bill’s

732 S. MLK Hwy. 494-1700

$6.99 per pound

Pousson’s

5920 Common St. 477-1075

$5.99 per pound cash / $6.50 per pound with card

Zydeco Crawfish

5400 Gerstner Memorial Blvd. 479-2295

$6.50 per pound

SULPHUR

Boiling Point

1730 Beglis Pkwy. 625-9282

$5.99 per pound to go / dine in 3 pounds $19.95 / dine in 5 pounds $31.95

Cody’s Crawfish Shop

500 Cypress St. 527-0111

$6.59 per pound to go / $6.29 per pound if you order 20 pounds or more

Hollier’s Cajun Kitchen

1709 Ruth St. 527-0061

$6.49 per pound to go / dine in 3 pounds $19.95 / dine in 5 pounds $32.95

Hollier’s Cajun Diner

303 S. Cities Service Hwy. 533-2234

$6.49 per pound to go / dine in 3 pounds $19.95 / dine in 5 pounds $32.95

Lebleu’s Landing

202 Henning Drive 528-6900

$6.49 per pound to go / dine in 3 pounds $19.95 / dine in 5 pounds $32.95

Richard’s

2250 E. Napoleon St. 625-8474

$6.99 per pound to go / dine in 3 pounds $19.95 / dine in 5 pounds $32.95

Sausage Link

2400 E. Napoleon St. 625-2030

$6.49 per pound to go / dine in 3 pounds $19.95 / dine in 5 pounds $32.95

WESTLAKE

Crawfish-2-Go

2002 Samson St. 564-3830

$6.49 per pound to go / $6.29 per pound if you order 10 pounds or more

Fatboyz Kitchen Table

909 Mulberry St. 564-3901

$6.50 per pound to go / $6.25 per pound to go 10 pounds or more / 3 pounds $19.50 / 5 pounds $32.50

