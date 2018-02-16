Craft stores invaded by photographers for the #HobbyLobbyChallen - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Craft stores invaded by photographers for the #HobbyLobbyChallenge

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
(Source: Aminah McKenzie Photography via Twitter) (Source: Aminah McKenzie Photography via Twitter)

Here's an internet challenge that maybe we can all get behind. People are headed to Hobby Lobby, Michaels, and other craft stores across the country to take amazing photos. 

It's dubbed the #HobbyLobbyChallenge and is simple - head down the floral aisles at your favorite craft store and snap gorgeous portraits.

Check out some of the images people have been able to capture:

