Craft stores invaded by photographers for the #HobbyLobbyChallenge

Here's an internet challenge that maybe we can all get behind. People are headed to Hobby Lobby, Michaels, and other craft stores across the country to take amazing photos.

It's dubbed the #HobbyLobbyChallenge and is simple - head down the floral aisles at your favorite craft store and snap gorgeous portraits.

Check out some of the images people have been able to capture:

spent forty minutes in hobby lobby and made magic ? #hobbylobbychallenge pic.twitter.com/PvC6AQAnfy — x (@queenxayla) February 11, 2018

#hobbylobbychallenge accepted at Michaels via iPhone 7 pic.twitter.com/XD0lOBQCuq — Kathy Ramirez Films (@kat_rami) February 12, 2018

Had to give this a shot. What do y’all think? ??#hobbylobbychallenge #uglylocationchallenge

Model: ig _bigpapalex

Stylist: ig stylebyrock

?? Ig dakadavid_ pic.twitter.com/0LWCEYsFEw — Daka David (@Daka492) February 16, 2018

tackled the hobby lobby challenge this weekend with @nadiajanai ?????? pic.twitter.com/S7VNCwBZMG — zach (@zachochinko) February 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.