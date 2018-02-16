Gov. Edwards orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Flor - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Gov. Edwards orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Florida shooting victims

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Gov. Jon Bel Edwards has ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Louisiana to be flown at half-mast following Wednesday's shooting rampage at a Florida school.

The flags will appear at half-staff over all public buildings and grounds in remembrance of the 17 students and teachers killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Gov. Edwards states, "My heart is heavy for those who have lost children and loved ones, and I am hopeful that they may find peace during this time of grief. I pray that the injured may make a quick recovery."

The flags will be lowered until sunset on Feb. 19. 

