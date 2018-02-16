Southwest Louisiana booking report: Feb 15 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Kendrik Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Jeffery Conerly, 46, Colorado Springs, CO: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment, two counts of direct contempt of court.

Rontonda Thibodeaux, 44, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court, theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Rashita Pittman, 38, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000, flight from an officer.

Corey Douglas, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Carl Phillips, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Paul Kennerson, 27, Lake Charles: theft less than $1,000, criminal trespassing, flight from an officer.

Clorissa Hooper, 41, DeRidder: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, possession of synthetic marijuana, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Kolby Hafer, 21, Sulphur: Contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Ryan Credeur, 41, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery.

Ashley Sullivan, 31, Orange: Direct contempt of court.

Leward Clement, 29, Westlake: Two counts simple damage to property, Illegal possession of stolen things over $1,5000, two counts of violations of registration provisions, failure to report to report accident, hit and run driving,

Venita Griffin, 58, Austin, TX: Probation violation.

John Simon, 33, Lake Charles: Two counts of probation violation.

Julius Lebleu, 33, Iowa: Two of counts possession of controlled dangerous substance.

