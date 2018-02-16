SWLA Family Book Festival kicks off Feb. 17

Book lovers will have the chance to hear from and meet local authors at the annual Southwest Louisiana Family Book Festival.

The free event will be held in the Central School Arts and Humanities Center on Kirby Street in Lake Charles, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.

Jerica Guillory will be featured as the keynote speaker.

There will also be panels and an interactive kids zone.

For a full list of events, you can visit https://www.swlabookfest.org.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.