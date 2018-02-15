Artificial turf could be coming for ball fields in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Artificial turf could be coming for ball fields in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Some baseball fields in Lake Charles could be getting a new look. 

Heavy rain can make the nine fields between the O.D. Johnson Complex, and the Ward 3 Power Center unusable, but an agreement could change all of that.

 "The events rights holders on a lot of these events have come to us and said we just can't host events here because of the field conditions," said Eric Zartler, sales director for the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau. 

Rain. It's something that hurts the game of baseball if teams play over at the O.D. Johnson Complex or the Ward 3 Power Center's ball fields. 

"It's just now the fields are in such poor condition that those events can't continue, and we have nowhere to go with them," said Zartler. 

To fix the problem, Zartler believes the key is laying new artificial turf for the nine fields.

So how exactly does that get done? 

It all starts with a cooperative agreement. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, the city of Lake Charles, Ward 3 recreation, and the convention and visitors bureau will all contribute to help pay for the new turf... with a price tag of $3,250,000.

All will hand over $750,000. The police jury's portion will come from parish-wide gaming ($500,000), and Ward 3 gaming ($250,000),  while the convention and visitors bureau is offering a total of $1 million. 

Members of the police jury approved the agreement Thursday, and juror Dennis Scott believes it's a good investment on the jury's end.

"We want to make sure the facilities that we have here in Calcasieu Parish continue to make it appealing to those families that come here from all across the state," said Scott. 

But Zartler says the biggest goal of this entire project is to fill hotel rooms. 

"During tournament season it's full of visitors, and that's our job is to drive those visitors into Lake Charles," he said. 

The cooperative agreement also has to be approved by city council. Zartler says if approved and if everything runs smoothly with bids they could begin working on the fields around June 1, and start booking events around January 1, 2019. 

