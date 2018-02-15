Sunday marks start of Severe Weather Awareness Week

Governor John Bel Edwards has declared the week starting Feb. 18 to be “Severe Weather Awareness Week” in Louisiana.

Local, state and federal agencies use the week to encourage families to "get a game plan" for any potential severe weather system.

“Severe weather can happen anywhere in the state and during any season,” said GOHSEP Director James Waskom, “Dangerous conditions develop quickly and having your personal emergency plans in place can save lives. Use the information provided this week and GOHSEP’s Get A Game Plan resources to help protect your family, your home and your business. Be aware of the risks you face when severe weather strikes. GOHSEP and our partners will be sharing important safety information through social media each day for Severe Weather Awareness Week.”

Ken Graham of the National Weather Service said, "We can see severe weather any time of the year in Louisiana. Now is the time to review your severe weather plans and practice them well before the next weather warning. Our meteorologists are on duty 24 hours a day and when we issue a warning, it is time for action since every second counts. Remember a WATCH means conditions are favorable for severe weather or flooding. A WARNING means we detected severe weather on radar or received a report of severe weather."

Here are some tips on how to "Get a Game Plan" from GOHSEP:

Families and individuals should have an emergency plan that outlines what they will do if they have to shelter in place because of severe weather and what they will do if they have to evacuate during severe weather.

Sheltering in place means going indoors, closing all windows and doors and staying put until the severe weather has passed and the all clear has been given by your local government.

You can get safety information from your local government through the local media, on a battery operated radio or through your parish’s alert system.

Evacuating requires that individuals and families have a plan for where they will go if their homes are unsafe.

Identify several friends, family members or others that you can stay with during an evacuation. Remember: when severe weather hits, your original evacuation place may not be available, so you should have a backup plan.

An important part of every family or person’s severe weather plan is packing an emergency kit that includes the items they will need in case they have to shelter in place or evacuate because of severe weather.

This kit should include, among other supplies: flashlights, extra batteries, a battery-powered radio and lantern, a first aid kit, canned food and a non-electric can opener, special medical items for any members of the family with special needs, high energy foods like peanut butter and jelly, crackers and granola bars, a utility knife, plastic sheeting, protective clothing and rainwear, a change of clothes for each family member and at least three gallons of water per person and pet.

Gathering supplies in one place will help families locate them in the event of a power outage. If a family must leave its home, the kit can go with them.

