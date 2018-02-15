Thrift shopping with Cynthia Arceneaux

Sit back folks, this is a "tell all." If you check out my closet, you're bound to find quite a few thrift store bargains! "I got some blazers this color..."

I proudly confess I hit the goodwill and 2nd hand stores. And I'm not alone.

Melanie Alston says, "My sister actually was going to prom. And she came here and bought a dress for 12 dollars."

Shopping at thrift stores is the thing now. But let's admit, a few years ago, some people wouldn't be caught dead in a thrift store. But the stigma has been lifted. What used to be embarrassing is totally cool now.

Sue McMillin says, "in fact, they're proud to tell people, when they say, Oh I love what you got on, and they girl where did you go to get that?"

Savvy shoppers like Sue McMillin, crowd the aisles looking for that just right outfit, "I bring my mother. She is 89, and her caregiver, and myself, so this is a shopping day for us twice a week."

And how much can you save? Well check this out: Sadone Buller of Plato's Closet says, "So our prices are about 79 to 80 percent below those retailers so for a 100 dollar outfit, you'd probably pay maybe 30 bucks."

Some might wonder are you sacrificing quality? But many times you find designer names in tip-top condition:



Hunter Fontenot, a thrift store manager says, "A lot of the big name brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade, a lot of that draw people in because they know they can get it a lot cheaper rather than spending 400 or 500 dollars on a purse, that's something I would want to do as well."

Serious bargain hunters even have high tech on their side with a number of apps dedicated to finding the right price.

Can the economy sustain the thrift store craze or is it just a passing phenomenon?

The numbers tell it all! One research group estimates the resale industry in the U.S. To have annual revenues of approximately 17 billion dollars a year. Goodwill Industries alone generated 5.37 billion dollars in retail sales. "Look at this. I'm buying those for me. I found them on the rack today."

It may be just a matter of time before you get hooked.

