Neighbors speak out about shooting in Westlake

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

One person is confirmed dead by Westlake police after a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday night, but not much else has been released. 

Neighbors at the Westlake Plaza Apartments on Clarence Street tell us it was an accidental shooting involving two young boys.

Westlake police say they responded to a call about a shooting around 8:46 p.m.

When they arrived, paramedics were already on the scene and the male victim was pronounced dead. 

Miss Hebert has grandchildren in the complex and says she cares for a lot of children in what she considers a quiet and safe neighborhood.

She chose not to show her identity due to her personal relationship with the boys.

Hebert says the boy who allegedly pulled the trigger, ran to her outside when it happened. 

"He said, 'Maw Maw, I think I hurt my best friend,'" said Hebert. "They were playing with a gun and it went off. He was shaken up and the color left his face. He's a very sweet kid."

Miss Hebert says she went to go check on the other little boy, finding his mother who said the police and ambulance were on the way. 

"I reach my heart out to both families," said Hebert. "This is hard. I don't know what it is to lose a child and God knows I couldn't go through that, but my heart's for both families because even though one lost their child, for the other one, the child's going to be lost mentally."

She says being a military mom guns were always locked away in her home and this incident should bring up the conversation on gun safety and education. 

"You should never show a child a loaded gun because sooner or later they're going to be inquisitive and go looking for it and bad things will happen," said Hebert. "Now, we have a little boy that's no longer here and his best friend is tormented right now."

Police haven't released the age and identity of the victim at this time and they say the investigation is ongoing. 

