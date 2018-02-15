Author reflects on Newbery Medal win - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Author reflects on Newbery Medal win

(Source: Erin Entrada Kelly Facebook page) (Source: Erin Entrada Kelly Facebook page)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

This week, Erin Entrada Kelly received the Newbery Medal for her book, "Hello Universe."

The Newberry Medal is the highest honor for a children's author and only one author in America gets the prestigious award each year.

Kelly says she's thrilled that it is back in her home state of Louisiana.

She said to young dreamers in the Lake Area, "As long as you believe in yourself and hopefully you have people around you who also believe in you, your mind can take you to incredible places no matter where you are. Whether you're in Lake Charles, whether you're in New York or Paris or Los Angeles, wherever you are. You always have your imagination."

Kelly lives in Pennsylvania now, but her roots in Southwest Louisiana are deep. Her books typically center on the underdog becoming victorious; something she says she can connect to after growing up feeling a bit different in Lake Charles - as a Filipino-American student.

.She has another book coming out April 10 titled "You Go First."

The official awards ceremony for the Newbery Medal is in New Orleans this summer.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

