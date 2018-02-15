Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office: Missing pelican

A pelican statue was stolen from the entrance of the Leesville Lions Camp.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information to identify the person responsible for the theft. The pelican statue was a gift to the camp located on La. 171 N.

Anyone with information regarding the pelican can contact VPSO at 337-238-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-239-2233.

