Sheriff's Office: Man stabbed by former acquaintance at local motel

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Texas man first tried to run over a former acquaintance with a truck then stabbed him in the back, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Richard M. Koch, 41, of Groves, Texas, for aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Deputies responded to a stabbing at a local motel around 10 a.m., according to Kim Myers, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Deputies found the victim had been stabbed by Koch. When the victim arrived at the motel, he and Koch began to argue. Koch then tried to hit the victim with his truck. When Koch got out of the truck, he tried to punch the victim, and when the victim turned his back to leave, Koch stabbed him once in the back.

Koch fled the scene to his home and attached his camper trailer to his truck. When Koch drove away on La. 397, his trailer separated from the truck and he continued to drive, leaving the trailer behind. The trailer blocked the roadway, so deputies had it towed. 

Shortly after, Koch visited CPSO to retrieve his trailer back and was arrested. Koch was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. His bond is still pending.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

