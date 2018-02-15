The Easter Bunny is coming to town

As Easter season approaches, the animal of the hour, the Easter Bunny, is coming to the Lake Area.

The Simon Bunny Photo Experience brings the Easter Bunny to the Prien Lake Mall starting Friday, March 9.

Excited children can line up in the Dillard's/Sears Court to take those cherished photos. Not only will the Easter Bunny be available for photos, but children can have breakfast with the Easter Bunny and enjoy games, face painting, and arts and crafts as well. The Experience will continue through March 31.

Children with special needs also have an opportunity to participate. The mall will provide a subdued environment for the Caring Bunny event on Sunday, March 11, to accommodate special needs children. The mall will turn off all music and escalators, dim the lights, shut off the fountains, and use a number system to clear the set for the child. The event is guided by AbilityPath.org and is provided by Autism Speaks.

Events:

Easter Bunny Photos, March 9-31.

Caring Bunny, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sunday, March 11.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, 9 a.m., Saturday, March 24.

Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny, 6-7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 25.

To avoid the line reserve an appointment at simonbunny.com.

