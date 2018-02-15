McNeese ceramics students selling handcrafted gumbo bowls - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese ceramics students selling handcrafted gumbo bowls

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
The McNeese State University Department of Visual Arts is sponsoring a gumbo fundraiser from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Friday, February 23, in the Shearman Fine Arts Annex Atrium. (Source: KPLC) The McNeese State University Department of Visual Arts is sponsoring a gumbo fundraiser from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Friday, February 23, in the Shearman Fine Arts Annex Atrium. (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The McNeese State University Department of Visual Arts is sponsoring a gumbo fundraiser from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Friday, February 23, in the Shearman Fine Arts Annex Atrium.

Tickets are $10 and proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to help defray costs of McNeese ceramics students attending the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

There will be no pre-sale. All tickets will be made available at the time of the event on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ticketholders can choose between chicken and sausage gumbo or seafood gumbo and select a handmade ceramic bowl from among 600 pieces crafted by ceramics students and faculty members.

Co-sponsors for this event are Mari and James Bittner, owners of Brick House Catering and Events, and Deb and Bill Mixon.

For more information, contact Ken Baskin, associate professor of art, at 337-475-5053 or kbaskin@mcneese.edu. 

Copyright KPLC 2018.  All rights reserved.
 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

  • Virginia Beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia Beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:20:34 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)

    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...

    More >>

    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...

    More >>

  • Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly