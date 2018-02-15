McNeese ceramics students selling handcrafted gumbo bowls

The McNeese State University Department of Visual Arts is sponsoring a gumbo fundraiser from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Friday, February 23, in the Shearman Fine Arts Annex Atrium. (Source: KPLC)

Tickets are $10 and proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to help defray costs of McNeese ceramics students attending the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

There will be no pre-sale. All tickets will be made available at the time of the event on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ticketholders can choose between chicken and sausage gumbo or seafood gumbo and select a handmade ceramic bowl from among 600 pieces crafted by ceramics students and faculty members.

Co-sponsors for this event are Mari and James Bittner, owners of Brick House Catering and Events, and Deb and Bill Mixon.

For more information, contact Ken Baskin, associate professor of art, at 337-475-5053 or kbaskin@mcneese.edu.

