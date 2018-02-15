Fire stations seeing decline in volunteers

The past couple years have seen a decline in volunteer firefighters nationwide, and it’s also affecting our community here in Southwest Louisiana.

According to a 2017 report by the National Volunteer Fire Council, around 70 percent of firefighters are volunteers.

The Iowa Volunteer Fire Department only has three full-time employees, and over twenty volunteers.

Fire Chief, Joseph Lewis, says they need more people in order to serve the community.

“We always need volunteer personnel to come out and help us, otherwise these volunteer departments cannot thrive. We cannot respond to your emergencies if we don’t have the personnel,” said Lewis.

Brandon Borden is a volunteer firefighter and just wants to help keep his city safe.

“I decided to become a volunteer firefighter because giving back to the community is the most important thing you can do, and this is one of the best ways to do it,” Borden said.

Lewis says that no experience is needed to apply because of the extensive training courses they teach.

