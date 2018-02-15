Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: Feb. 15 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: Feb. 15

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Alex Xorxe, 21, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, expired registration, driving without a license, out of state detainer. 

Nelson Jerome Toney, 21, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, prohibited acts, battery. 

Micheal David Tabor, 37, Vinton: Operating while intoxicated, Careless operation. Bond: $3,000

Curley Jerred Drake, 31, Lake Charles: Battery. 

Rob Terrell Moore, 27, Lake Charles: Three counts of direct contempt of court, instate detainer. Bond: $2,000

Matthew Vincent Harrigan, 24, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, illegal carrying of weapons, public intimidation. 

Hayden Micheal Lantz, 21, Lake Charles: Seven counts of simple criminal damage. Bond: $3,500

Daniel Bruce Jones, 18, Sulphur: Probation violation. 

Richard Dale Rode, 29, Houston, TX: Two counts of probation violation. 

Veronica LeGros, 38, Lake Charles: possession with intent to counterfeit, money laundering, cruelty to juveniles. Bond: $15,000

Robert Jacob LeBleu, 34, DeQuincy: Expired registration, possession of controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts. 

Raul Delacruz-Valdez, 31, Lake Charles: Attempted federal detainer. 

Kadijah St. Clair Fox, 24, Lake Charles: Money laundering, obtaining CDS from multiple healthcare practitioners, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Bond: $333,334

Clinton Joseph Courville, 25, Lake Charles: Theft, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts. 

Micael Anthony Quinones, 28, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts. 

Francesca Elizabeth McDaniel, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, possession of marijuana. 

Jakendra Chanean Harris, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery, Simple criminal damage. 

Brandon Joseph Gallien, 32, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. 

Christopher Leslie Harold, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, resisting a police officer with force. 

Ashley Lee Bercier, 30, Lake Charles: Three counts of direct contempt of court, probation violation. 

Jonathan Keith Barnhart, 56, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. 

Cesar Eduardo Moctezuma, 26, Corpus Christi, TX: Flight from an officer, intentional littering prohibited. 

Jordan Alonzo Haines, 23, Suphur: Possession of a narcotic. 

Thomas Charles Bradford, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a narcotic. 

Kenneth Jamal Sweet, 27, Oakdale: Armed robbery, First-degree murder. 

Amanda Kay Spears, 30, DeQuincy: Direct contempt of court, theft. 

Jarandall Davon Provost, 23, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of a firearm, reckless operation, parole detainer, flight from an officer. 

Vernon Paul Burgin, 35, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts, possession of a controlled substance, headlamps on motor vehicles. 

Jason Renauld James, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. 

