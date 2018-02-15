How to keep KPLC in your Facebook news feed

Changes that Facebook is making to your news feed could affect how you receive news happening in your area. A few simple steps will make sure you continue to get stories that matter to your family and friends from KPLC.
Go to our homepage and make sure you have "liked" KPLC. Hover over "Following" and select "See first" from the drop-down menu.
Also switch "Events, Suggested Live Videos" to "On," and you're all set!
On your smartphone or tablet, go to the KPLC page and click "Like." The select "Follow" or "Following;" click it and turn "Get Notifications" to the on position.
Also under "In your news feed," select "See first" to move our posts to the top.
That's it! Thank you for choosing KPLC for your local news coverage.?
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.