U.S.S. Orleck artifacts headed to Baton Rouge for new movie

Pieces from the U.S.S. Orleck are finally on their way to Baton Rouge.

Movers came to pick up around 80 to 100 pieces from the historic ship that will be used in a new movie about World War II called "Greyhounds."

Sonar equipment, radio communication devices, and alarms were just a few of the things that will be used for the movie.

Buyer Brian Becnel says it was important that they found a local ship to use for the movie.

"To have a place especially that's only two hours away that we can actually get direct replicas and authentic pieces is a lot easier paperwork wise than trying to get something that's across the country," he said.

Becnel says because the ship for the movie is newer than the U.S.S. Orleck they will possibly be repainting and polishing some of the equipment.

