I-10 bridge project set to begin in March - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

I-10 bridge project set to begin in March

(Source: Louisiana Digital Library) (Source: Louisiana Digital Library)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Before works begin on the I-210 bridge, the Department of Transportation plans to work on the I-10 bridge first. 

That construction will start next month closing down one lane of traffic eastbound first, and creating a lot more traffic. 

Traffic on the I-10 bridge is flowing smoothly now but in a few weeks all that could change. 

"We're going to be replacing some bridge joints on the overpasses, and on the Calcasieu River Bridge," said DOTD communications director, Rodney Mallett. 

 Mallett says starting March 3 only one lane will be open for traffic heading east. 

Then after two to three months, they'll shut down the westbound lane. 

"This project is going to enhance a lot of those joints that really need to be prepared," said Mallett. 

This project should last around 6 months and will cost close to $9 million, but Mallet says it's all to prepare for work on the I-210 bridge.

"Doing it now separate of the I-210 project is going to allow us to have a better opportunity to move people through on I-10 once we start closing down lanes on 210," said Mallett. 

Mallett knows the traffic will get worse once this project starts, and so they are urging everyone to download their 511la app.

DOTD will also have digital message boards along the road with alerts for drivers. 

"Once traffic starts to slow down they're going to send messages to those message boards to warn people that there is slower traffic ahead," said Mallett. 

And while it will be an inconvenience, Mallett believes it will all be worth it soon.

"If you can be patient for this four to six months, I think hopefully we'll be rewarded in the end," he said. 

Mallett says they will have a start date for the I-210 project once bids go out later this year. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

  • Virginia Beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia Beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:20:34 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)

    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...

    More >>

    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...

    More >>

  • Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly