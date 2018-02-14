I-10 bridge project set to begin in March

Before works begin on the I-210 bridge, the Department of Transportation plans to work on the I-10 bridge first.

That construction will start next month closing down one lane of traffic eastbound first, and creating a lot more traffic.

Traffic on the I-10 bridge is flowing smoothly now but in a few weeks all that could change.

"We're going to be replacing some bridge joints on the overpasses, and on the Calcasieu River Bridge," said DOTD communications director, Rodney Mallett.

Mallett says starting March 3 only one lane will be open for traffic heading east.

Then after two to three months, they'll shut down the westbound lane.

"This project is going to enhance a lot of those joints that really need to be prepared," said Mallett.

This project should last around 6 months and will cost close to $9 million, but Mallet says it's all to prepare for work on the I-210 bridge.

"Doing it now separate of the I-210 project is going to allow us to have a better opportunity to move people through on I-10 once we start closing down lanes on 210," said Mallett.

Mallett knows the traffic will get worse once this project starts, and so they are urging everyone to download their 511la app.

DOTD will also have digital message boards along the road with alerts for drivers.

"Once traffic starts to slow down they're going to send messages to those message boards to warn people that there is slower traffic ahead," said Mallett.

And while it will be an inconvenience, Mallett believes it will all be worth it soon.

"If you can be patient for this four to six months, I think hopefully we'll be rewarded in the end," he said.

Mallett says they will have a start date for the I-210 project once bids go out later this year.

