Westlake police investigating fatal shooting

The Westlake Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.

According to Police Chief Chris Wilrye, authorities received a call in reference to the shooting at 8:46 Wednesday night at the Westlake Plaza Apartments.

When officers arrived paramedics were on the scene. Wilrye confirms there is one deceased male victim at this time.

Age and identification of the deceased are being withheld pending investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.