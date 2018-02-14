Love in Louisiana: The Smiths - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Love in Louisiana: The Smiths

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

Donnie and Sandra Smith say that some of the keys to a lasting marriage are faith, forgiveness, and fun.

Donnie and Sandra met in a bar just over 30 years ago. Donnie was in a pool tournament and Sandra was hooked.

After going on dates to concerts, sports events, and more bars, Donnie asked Sandra to marry him, but the honeymoon phase didn't last forever. 

"It was hard, it was some hard years," said Sandra.

Through those years, the couple learned some of the most valuable lessons for overcoming hard times.

"Putting God in the center of your marriage, that’s when we learned what marriage was all about," said Donnie.

"Don’t let the sun go down on your anger," said Sandra.

The Smiths say that another important key to a lasting marriage is having fun.

"We laugh at each other all the time," said Sandra.

"We don’t really take each other very seriously, so I think that’s another key to a marriage. Don’t take yourself or each other too seriously. Always have a good time," said Donnie.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

