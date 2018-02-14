Love in Louisiana: Betty and Wilton Augustine - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Love in Louisiana: Betty and Wilton Augustine

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Wilton and Betty Augustine have married for 73 years, but have been together for 76! 

When asked how they’ve been together for so long, their answer is simple: happiness and hard work.

Wilton rode a horse out to Betty's house every Sunday, even if it was just to hold hands.

"Nothing has changed," said Wilton. "We still hold hands all the time."

Wilton and Betty got married on Nov. 8, 1945.

"There was no reception, or anything," said Betty. "We just got married and left. Wasn’t very romantic."

It's obvious the couple has always loved each other, but that's not their only secret for staying together for so long. 

"I don't think we ever went to bed angry at each other, our children never heard us argue. We might pout, but that's it," said Wilton.

"We might get mad for a little bit, but then we get over it! And I mean, if you stop and think about it, all the wasted time, if you’re mad, it’s wasted time! So get over it," said Betty.

Hard work is another key to success for the pair.

"When he’d make a step, I’d make one when we had our stores so we went together to work in the morning and we came home at night together," said Betty.

Even after 76 years together, they still inspire each other every day.

"She raised a fine family. Her gumbo was one of my favorites, and it still is! We go to some restaurants here to get gumbo, but it’s not as good as hers," said Wilton.

"Well, he's very patient, he doesn't fly off the handle for nothing," explained Betty. "Easy going. Easy going, but honest, faithful, and true."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

  • Virginia Beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia Beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:20:34 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)

    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...

    More >>

    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...

    More >>

  • Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly