Celebrities, politicians share Valentine's Day messages

Love is in the air this Valentine's Day. And you can also find it online. Celebrities and politicians are sharing their own stories of love on Twitter.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted: ".@SecondLady...my valentine since 1983. Happy Valentine's Day!"

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted "To the girl I've been chasing since high school, Happy Valentine's Day"

Former President Barack Obama tweeted "Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better."

Chelsea Football Club in London, England posted a Valentine's Day video that now has more than 200,000 views.

Musician Toby Keith tweeted: "Gotta take care of your lady when you're duck hunting and there's knee high water."

