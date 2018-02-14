Local church offers 'Ashes to Go' - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local church offers 'Ashes to Go'

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Christians from around the world today are observing the start of the Lenten season.

In an effort to have everyone participate in Ash Wednesday, one local church offered Ashes to Go, a chance for those with busy schedules to get their ashes without going to an actual service.

Rev. Katie Mckay Simpson, who serves as pastor of the University United Methodist Church in Lake Charles, said they started Ashes to Go three years ago with the hope of bringing the service to the community.

"We were starting to look at the reality that during Ash Wednesday we had a lot of shift workers and nurses and people that just have different jobs with non-traditional schedules," Simpson said. "And churches usually don't think about that, so we always look for ways to outreach to the community and give them a touch of holy where they are."

Simpson said its a chance for people to reconcile with God even if it's just for a few moments.

"We give them the ashes and then we pray over them and make them realize theologically why this day is so important," Simpson said.

"This mark of Christ that is placed on peoples' heads is just one memory so that they can go throughout these 40 days trying to seek God and continue to live a life of holiness."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

