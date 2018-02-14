Port of Vinton awards dredging contract - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Port of Vinton awards dredging contract

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
(Source: Port of Vinton) (Source: Port of Vinton)
VINTON, LA (KPLC) -

A dredging contract to widen the mouth of the Vinton Navigation Channel is awarded to a Mandeville company. 

The Board of Commissioners for the Port of Vinton voted this week to award the contract to Magnolia Dredge & Dock, LLC, with a base bid of $832,672.

Magnolia's bid was the lowest of three received by the port.

“The Port of Vinton Board of Commissioners was impressed with the quality of the contractors that were interested in the port's project,” said Jerry Merchant, board president for the Port of Vinton. “The port’s engineering team spent a considerable amount of time reviewing all of the data and information included in the packets prior to making its recommendation to the board.”

Port Director Lynn Hohensee says the port will work with local, state and federal officials to make sure dredging operations are in line with permits and follow an aggressive time schedule.

“The improvements to the channel will benefit current tenant operations and enhance the port’s ability to recruit new tenants,” he said. “Demand for shallow-water access to facilities that support barge transportation in Southwest Louisiana has grown over the last several years, and all regional economic indicators point to a continuing growth in that demand.

The project looks to deepen the channel from the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway northward nearly 2,000 linear feet. Engineers estimate more than 20,000 cubic yards of spoil will be dredged.

“The spoils will be piped to the nearby privately owned property where landowners will use the spoils material to enhance marshland conditions,” Hohensee said.

Funding support came by way of grants from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Gravity Drainage District No. 2 in Ward 7.

