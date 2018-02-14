Authorities say babysitter admitted intentionally striking infant's head against wall

A babysitter has been arrested after the infant for whom she was caring was brought to the hospital with a brain bleed, authorities said.

Kristian A. Rosas, 25, of Lake Charles, admitted she struck the 4-month-old's head against a wall, according to Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Rosas was babysitting the child at her residence.

Myers said that the Sheriff's Office began investigating on Feb. 12, when the baby was brought to the hospital. The baby was transported to a hospital out of town and is currently listed in serious condition.

Rosas was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Judge Ron Ware set her bond at $80,000.

Det. Keeba Barber is the lead investigator.

