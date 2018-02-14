Free dental at Oak Park Dental

It’s not every day you can get free dental care, but Oak Park Dental is giving you the opportunity for exactly that.

Oak Park Dental is having their 16th Annual Free Dental Day today. The service is first come, first serve and doors opened at 8 a.m.

They are serving adults 18 and older, and no insurance is required. Services offered include cleanings, fillings, and extractions.

Dr. Harry Castle came up with the idea and says the purpose of the event is to make people feel special and happy on Valentine’s Day.

“We take care of people that have a need, a pressing need today, and there’s a lot of people out there that have a pressing need every single day in there. So, we take care of them all. We do it on Valentine’s Day because the way I created it was Valentine’s Day is a day where you make someone feel special,” Castle said.

Oak Park Dental typically does around 100 thousand dollars’ worth of free dental work each Valentine’s Day.

