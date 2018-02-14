Black History Month cookie creations

As part of Black History Month, children and teens are invited to decorate cookies based on famous African-Americans, both past and present, who have made an impact on their lives.



The program will take place on Thursday, February 15 at 5:30 P.M. at the Epps Memorial Library located at 1320 N. Simmons St. in Lake Charles.

All supplies will be provided.



Afterward decorating the cookies, children will have the opportunity to talk about who they chose and discuss why they chose them.



Due to limited space, registration for this program is required.



To sign up, call 337-721-7090 or stop by the Epps Memorial Library. Those interested can also sign up online by visiting www.calcasieulibrary.org and choosing the program calendar link found at the top of the screen.



