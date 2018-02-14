Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 13, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 13, 2018

(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Kristian Ann Rosas, 25, Lake Charles: Second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Tanner Wade Corkran, 18, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia; required signals. Bond: $2,750.

Jacob Stephan Peart, 22, Mary Ester, FL: Home invasion, aggravated battery. Bond: $55,000.

Cameron Fitzpatrick Hall, 48, Opelousas: Monetary instrument abuse, attempted instate detainer. Bond: $2,000.

Jeremy Lynn Rutherford, 41, DeRidder: Violating traffic law, possession of drugs, operating vehicle while license is suspended, drug paraphernalia, first-offense possession of marijuana, contraband.

Tara Doreen Derouen, 41, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things.

Sheldon Earl Turner, 26, Westville, OK: Out-of-state detainer.

Keri Joe Matthews, 33, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things, operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Charles Adam Monceaux, 75. Lake Charles: Battery.

Hunter Andre Duhon, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, inspection sticker issue.

Christopher Paul Meshell, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs.

Jhacoreyan Donta Lewis, 17, Iowa: Illegal possession of stolen things.

Christopher Wayne Joubert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

John Thurman Leblanc, 22, Iowa: Unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests/arrests for driving while intoxicated, vehicle headlamp violation. Bond: $1,100.

Geary Onell Johnson, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, resisting an officer, direct contempt of court.

Johnathan Lyles Oquinn, 20, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace. Bond: $3,500.

Alan Anthony Defario, 61, Homer: Battery.

Shannon Neil Babineaux, 46, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $5,000.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

  • Virginia Beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia Beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:20:34 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)

    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...

    More >>

    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...

    More >>

  • Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seek help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:59:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly