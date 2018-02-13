Krewe of Krewes rolls through downtown Lake Charles

The rain just couldn't stop hundreds of people from coming out to enjoy Lake Charles annual Krewe of Krewes Parade.

A few showers weren't going to stop this Mardi Gras parade from rolling down Lake Charles.

Plenty of people were out waiting to catch their fair share of beads, using everything from coat racks, to umbrellas, and some even sharing some dance moves to wow the krewes.

This annual parade brought out the newbies.

"My baby sister has been inviting me for years and I said alright I'm here," said Rayenell Grable.

And even those from our sister city all the way in Iowa.

"The first 40 miles we drove out of a blizzard to get down here," said Marty Pottebaum.

For many it's an experience like no other.

"I love hanging out with the people, and I love seeing all the kids have a good time," said Kashia Spears.

But that's what keeps many coming back every year.

