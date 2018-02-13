Mardi Gras Folklife Festival marks 31st anniversary in Iota

A cold and foggy morning in the back roads of Cajun country, didn't stop revelers from taking part in Tee Mamou-Iota Mardi Gras Folklife Festival.

This marks the 31st anniversary of the festival in downtown Iota. With live music, delicious food, and always a good time, it's safe to say 2018 was a successful year for the festival.

In their traditional garments, participants sang their annual begging song - asking for the ingredients to make a gumbo.

The group may not be a large krewe, but they take pride in preserving traditional Cajun Mardi Gras.

