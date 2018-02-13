Iowa's 40th annual chicken run & parade

In Iowa Tuesday, the good ole fashion Mardi Gras was in full swing with the 40th annual chicken run.

What makes this Mardi Gras run special is that the parade literally brings the party to the community.

The festivities kicked off around 10 a.m., at the Knights of Columbus Hall on E Highway 90.

The parade rolled throughout the town, periodically stopping at homes of the residents for a tradition of gathering ingredients to go in the gumbo at the end of the parade.

From chicken runs to zydeco dancing, residents of Iowa let the good times roll, keeping a big tradition in a small town alive.

