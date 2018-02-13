Lake Charles Memorial earning trauma program designation

It's a huge step forward for trauma patients to receive trauma care in their own community, rather than being rushed out of town to designated trauma centers.

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital has been designated as having a Trauma Program, which lays groundwork for becoming the Level III Certified Trauma Center.

But earning the designation is not easy.

LCMH Emergency Room Director, Roman Jenks said, "Just to get to where we could get designated a program, almost a year of education, training, commitment from physicians, it's extensive both in time and responsiveness to the program."

The hospital got the program designation on December 1.

The hospital will also be tasked with stabilizing patients if they need to be life-flighted to a Level II or Level I Trauma Center.

Over the next 15 months, the hospital will be tested on timeliness, response, and availability and will then be evaluated on their status.

