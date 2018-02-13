Ashes To Go being offered again on Ash Wednesday

After all the parades finish rolling and the Mardi Gras parties end, Ash Wednesday will mark the beginning of the season of Lent.



Lent is a time when many Christians prepare for Easter by observing a period of fasting, repentance, moderation and spiritual discipline.

During some Ash Wednesday services, the minister will lightly rub the sign of the cross with ashes onto the foreheads of worshipers.



As a way to help busy people observe this tradition, University United Methodist Church in Lake Charles will once again be offering "Ashes To Go."



You can go to Prien Lake Park between 6:00-7:30 A.M.



Then from 11:30 A.M.-1:00 P.M. there are three locations: Prien Lake Park, downtown at the corner of Ryan Street and Broad Street, and the parking lot of University United Methodist Church on Patrick Street.



