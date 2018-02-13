Beauregard Police Jury committee to consider repairs for old First Baptist Church

The Buildings and Grounds Committee of the Beauregard Parish Police Jury will be discussing what repairs are needed at the former First Baptist Church building in DeRidder.

The building housed parish offices and served as the temporary courthouse for several years while the original Beauregard Courthouse underwent renovations.

The Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting starts at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 in the police jury meeting room on West Second Street in DeRidder.