Fat Tuesday Festivities - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fat Tuesday Festivities

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

No matter how you like to celebrate Mardi Gras, Southwest Louisiana has something for everyone today.

The 38 annual Iowa chicken run and parade starts at 10 a.m. and begins and ends at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

The Second Line Stroll will begin at 1 p.m. as groups from Southwest Louisiana will strut down Ryan and Sallier street.

Jeeps on Parade will roll through Ryan Street today starting at 2 p.m.

The Motor Gras Parade, which features hot rods, classics, and motorcycles, will run through downtown Lake Charles at 3 p.m.

The Krewe of Krewes Parade will cap off Mardi Gras season this afternoon starting at 5 p.m. as over 100 floats make their way through the streets of Lake Charles.

There will also be live music throughout most of the day in numerous bars and restaurants in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 'Better Block' demonstration headed to Sulphur Saturday

    'Better Block' demonstration headed to Sulphur Saturday

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:59:54 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Bike lanes were first introduced to Lake Charles during a demonstration last spring.  Now that idea might be catching on in Sulphur. Organizers believe the concept can not only improve the city, but also help with traffic.  A temporary bike lane is coming to Sulphur.  South Huntington Street will transform into what's called a "complete street" Saturday giving cyclists their very own lane.  "Complete streets really checks off a lot of boxes,...

    More >>

    Bike lanes were first introduced to Lake Charles during a demonstration last spring.  Now that idea might be catching on in Sulphur. Organizers believe the concept can not only improve the city, but also help with traffic.  A temporary bike lane is coming to Sulphur.  South Huntington Street will transform into what's called a "complete street" Saturday giving cyclists their very own lane.  "Complete streets really checks off a lot of boxes,...

    More >>

  • SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force to host raffle

    SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force to host raffle

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:35:53 GMT

        The SWLA Safe Sleep task force has teamed up with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office as well as the Vernon Parish Coroner's office to host a raffle fundraiser for their Cribs for Kids Program.  Raffle tickets can currently be purchased for $2, and can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8am to 4:30pm at the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office. Proceeds from the raffle will go towards funding safe sleep education classes.  Raffle Prizes include: A ...

    More >>

        The SWLA Safe Sleep task force has teamed up with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office as well as the Vernon Parish Coroner's office to host a raffle fundraiser for their Cribs for Kids Program.  Raffle tickets can currently be purchased for $2, and can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8am to 4:30pm at the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office. Proceeds from the raffle will go towards funding safe sleep education classes.  Raffle Prizes include: A ...

    More >>

  • I-10 Bridge Eastbound reopened after vehicle stuck on concrete median

    I-10 Bridge Eastbound reopened after vehicle stuck on concrete median

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:20:07 GMT
    (Source: KPLC Viewer)(Source: KPLC Viewer)

    The left lane of I-10 East on the Calcasieu River Bridge is blocked due to an accident, according to DOTD. It appears that a vehicle is stuck on a concrete median on the bridge.  Motorists are able to pass around the incident using the right lane of the construction zone.  KPLC will continue to update this story as we receive more information.  Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The left lane of I-10 East on the Calcasieu River Bridge is blocked due to an accident, according to DOTD. It appears that a vehicle is stuck on a concrete median on the bridge.  Motorists are able to pass around the incident using the right lane of the construction zone.  KPLC will continue to update this story as we receive more information.  Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly