Fat Tuesday Festivities

No matter how you like to celebrate Mardi Gras, Southwest Louisiana has something for everyone today.

The 38 annual Iowa chicken run and parade starts at 10 a.m. and begins and ends at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

The Second Line Stroll will begin at 1 p.m. as groups from Southwest Louisiana will strut down Ryan and Sallier street.

Jeeps on Parade will roll through Ryan Street today starting at 2 p.m.

The Motor Gras Parade, which features hot rods, classics, and motorcycles, will run through downtown Lake Charles at 3 p.m.

The Krewe of Krewes Parade will cap off Mardi Gras season this afternoon starting at 5 p.m. as over 100 floats make their way through the streets of Lake Charles.

There will also be live music throughout most of the day in numerous bars and restaurants in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.