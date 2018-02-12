Mardi Gras Royal Gala

Lundi Gras in Lake Charles means the annual Royal Gala at the Civic Center.

Kings, queens, dukes, and duchesses were on parade Monday night.

Bright lights and colorful costumes entertaining the crowd of Mardi Gras enthusiasts.

With more than 60 Mardi Gras krewes in Lake Charles, the wardrobes of the 2018 Royal Courts can get pretty extravagant.

Weather permitting, Fat Tuesday revelers will take to the streets of Lake Charles tomorrow at 5 pm.

