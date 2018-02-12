McNeese graduate wins prestigious award for children's book

A southwest Louisiana native has won the prestigious Newbery Medal for her children's book “Hello, Universe”.

Erin Entrada Kelly was raised in Lake Charles, graduated from Mcneese and is a former American Press reporter.

The John Newbery Medal is awarded for the most outstanding contribution to children's literature.

Kelly has a bachelor's degree in women's studies and liberal arts from McNeese.

