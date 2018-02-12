Multiple car burglaries reported in DeRidder

Several car burglaries have been reported in DeRidder.

One burglary was committed in a parking lot and the suspect vehicle was caught on video, according to a post on the DeRidder Police Department Facebook Page. The car appears to be a newer model white Ford Fusion.

Authorities say the suspect got in the passenger seat after the burglary and the driver headed south on S. Washington Street.

DeRidder police asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918.

Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.