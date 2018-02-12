LOVE IN LOUISIANA: A surprise wedding - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LOVE IN LOUISIANA: A surprise wedding

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

A DeRidder woman didn't know she was getting married until she actually showed up to her wedding.

"That’s been the hardest thing is trying to keep it a secret," said Alison Shirley, who planned the surprise wedding. 

After a road trip to Baton Rouge, Smokey Brewer told Alison that he wanted to do something special for him and his wife Kristen's 10th anniversary.

Because the pair got married at the Justice of the Peace, they never got to have a traditional wedding.

That's when Alison came up with the idea to throw Kriston a surprise wedding.

"I’ve never been able to surprise my wife with anything, and we’ve been together for 14 years, so it was a challenge really," said Smokey.

One of the hardest parts of the plan was tricking Kriston into buying a wedding dress.

"I had to call the dress shop beforehand and tell them, 'Hey, we’re gonna buy a dress, but we’re going to act like we’re just playing around,' and they were really good to us and helped us out, so it was just a lot of fun," said Alyssa Warren, a friend of the Brewers.

But the couple didn’t just renew their vows for the sake of a wedding.

"Not too long ago, we became Christians, followers of Jesus Christ," said Smokey. "And understanding the covenant that we had made so long ago, 10 years ago, we just now, or at least I did, just now come to understand that covenant. I just wanted to renew that covenant that I made with God, and have an understanding of it this time."

Everyone around them can agree that their change in lifestyle has created a change in their relationship.

"God is the center of their marriage now, when they got married years ago, both of them will tell you that God was not the center, and now that God is the center of their marriage, it is a totally different marriage," said Alison. "It makes me want to cry."

The celebrations didn’t stop with their vows. The Brewer's also baptized their daughter on the same day.

"This is way more than what I thought I wanted the first time, because of the people. Our church community is like a family, it’s just really special, it’s better than I could have ever wanted," said Kriston.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

