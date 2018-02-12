Two storage tanks at Sabine Pass LNG shut down due to leaks

Federal regulators shut down two storage tanks at the Sabine Pass LNG export facility in Cameron Parish after detecting gas leaks.

The Federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued the order last week to Cheniere Energy.

The order by federal officials says because the leak could create a dangerous situation for workers, and nearby communities like Johnson Bayou.

Cameron Emergency Operations Director Danny Lavergne says they feel the situation is being handled appropriately and do not feel there is a threat to the community.

