WATCH LIVE TONIGHT: Royal Gala

The royalty of more than 60 krewes promenade through the Civic Center tonight at the Royal Gala.

The Royal Gala is held the night before Mardi Gras each year. The Gala begins at 7 p.m.

Each krewe presents their royalty - kings and queens, dukes and duchesses - all dressed in extravagant costumes.

KPLC and FOX29 will livestream the Royal Gala. Click HERE to watch.

