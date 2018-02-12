Kevin Fowler to play at Golden Nugget

Kevin Fowler is coming to the Golden Nugget.

The Amarillo, Texas, native will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 30, in the Grand Event Center. Fowler has released five studio albums and charted four singles on the Billboard Hot Country chart, including the hit “Pound Sign." He wrote the 2003 Sammy Kershaw hit “Beer, Bait & Ammo” and Mark Chesnutt’s single “The Lord Loves a Drinking Man.” His most recently released album is titled Coming to a Honky Tonk Near You.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb.16, with prices starting at $15, available online at www.goldennuggetlc.com or by visiting the Golden Nugget Box Office, open from 1 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with extended hours on concert days. Tickets purchased online may be picked up from the Golden Nugget Box Office from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on the day of the show only.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.