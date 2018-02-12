LHSAA releases 2018 girls' basketball playoff brackets

The LHSAA released its 2018 girls' basketball playoff brackets Monday. The final four for each class will be held February 26 through March 3 at Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria.

Southwest Louisiana had a pair of number one seeds in this years bracket. Both Barbe and South Beauregard earned respected number one overall seeds.

You can find the seedings and first round matchups down below.

Class 5A-

(32) Acadiana at (1) Barbe - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ Barbe

(24) Dutchtown at (9) Sulphur - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ Sulphur

(30) New Iberia at (3) LaGrange - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ LaGrange

(19) ASH at (14) Sam Houston - 2/15, 6:30 PM @ Sam Houston

Click here for the full Class 5A bracket.

Class 4A-

(24) Franklin Parish at (9) DeRidder - 2/15, 6:30 PM @ DeRidder

(19) Woodlawn-Shreveport at (14) Leesville - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ Leesville

Click here for the full Class 4A bracket.

Class 3A-

(32) Jewel Sumner at (1) South Beauregard - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ South Beauregard

(20) Washington-Marion at (13) St. James - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ St. James

(26) Mamou at (7) Iota - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ Iota

(18) Caldwell at (15) Jennings - 2/15, 6:30 PM @ Jennings

Click here for the full Class 3A bracket.

Class 2A-

(17) East Beauregard at (16) Many - 2/15, 6:30 PM @ Many

(29) D'Arbonne Woods Charter at (4) Oakdale - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ Oakdale

(19) DeQuincy at (14) Rosepine - 2/15, 6:30 PM @ Rosepine

(22) Pickering at (11) Kinder - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ Kinder

(31) Delhi Charter at (2) Lake Arthur - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ Lake Arthur

Click here for the full Class 2A bracket.

Class 1A-

(25) Oberlin at (8) Lincoln Prep - 2/15, 6:30 PM @ Hobdy Assembly Center at Grambling State University

(22) Oak Grove at (11) Grand Lake - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ Grand Lake

(27) South Cameron at (6) North Central

(26) Kentwood at (7) Elton - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ Elton

(23) Basile at (10) Gueydan

(2) Merryville - *First Round Bye*

Click here for the full Class 1A bracket.

Class B-

(17) Pitkin at (16) Converse - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ Converse

(24) Elizabeth at (9) Midland - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ Midland

(25) Forest at (8) Lacassine - 2/15, 6:00 PM @John Juneau Gymnasium

(19) Oak Hill at (14) Hathaway

(26) Bell City at (7) Florien

(2) Fairview - *First Round Bye*

Click here for the full Class B bracket.

Class C-

(17) Hackberry at (16) Dodson - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ Dodson

(19) Georgetown at (14) Evans - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ Evans

(5) Singer - *First Round Bye*

(6) Starks - *First Round Bye*

(7) Reeves - *First Round Bye*

(9) Johnson Bayou - *First Round Bye*

Click here for the full Class C bracket.

Division I-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division I bracket.

Division II-

(6) St. Louis - *First Round Bye*

Click here for the full Division II bracket.

Division III-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division III bracket.

Division IV-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division IV bracket.

Division V-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division V bracket.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.